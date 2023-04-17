CuratedPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

Fyre Festival II is apparently happening and the internet is bamboozled

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Apr 17 2023, 8:15 pm
Fyre Festival II is apparently happening and the internet is bamboozled
Fyre Fraud/Hulu | @trev4president/Twitter

Just a year after being released from prison, Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland is already set on making a sequel.

He shared the big news last week on Twitter, leaving the internet bamboozled.

“🔥 Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited,” tweeted McFarland.

If you weren’t chronically online in 2017, when the so-called luxury music festival failed to take place, here’s a quick reminder of how much of a dumpster fire it was.

Despite the festival’s hyped social media campaign, which included celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin, it ended up being not as advertised.

Held on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma, the event experienced problems with food, accommodations, artist relations, security, and more, eventually leading to its cancellation.

But not before attendees had already arrived on the island, only to find sad, pre-packaged sandwiches and FEMA tents for accommodations instead of the gourmet meals and luxury villas they were promised.

On top of that, Bahamian locals who worked as staff at the festival went unpaid.

McFarland was arrested and charged after being accused of defrauding over 100 investors. In 2018, he plead guilty to two counts of wire fraud.

And after all of this, the fraudster is ready for round two.

Just like rapper and former co-founder of the event, Ja Rule, the internet was bamboozled by McFarland’s announcement.

Others joked about the depressing menu, using the viral image of what can best be described as an attempt at a cheese sandwich from the first event.

Many aren’t surprised that McFarland is getting a second chance.

Most of all, the internet is just excited about the Netflix and/or Hulu documentaries that will inevitably come out of this.

Who do you think will be “hood winked and lead astray” by the Fyre Fest sequel?

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
+ Celebrities
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.