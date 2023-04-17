Fyre Festival II is apparently happening and the internet is bamboozled

Just a year after being released from prison, Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland is already set on making a sequel.

He shared the big news last week on Twitter, leaving the internet bamboozled.

“🔥 Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited,” tweeted McFarland.

🔥 Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited. — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) April 10, 2023

If you weren’t chronically online in 2017, when the so-called luxury music festival failed to take place, here’s a quick reminder of how much of a dumpster fire it was.

Being on the TL while fyre festival was going up in flames was a top 5 twitter moment — The Neighborhood Publicist (@nhoodpublicist) April 14, 2023

Despite the festival’s hyped social media campaign, which included celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin, it ended up being not as advertised.

Held on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma, the event experienced problems with food, accommodations, artist relations, security, and more, eventually leading to its cancellation.

But not before attendees had already arrived on the island, only to find sad, pre-packaged sandwiches and FEMA tents for accommodations instead of the gourmet meals and luxury villas they were promised.

On top of that, Bahamian locals who worked as staff at the festival went unpaid.

Billy McFarland really had them people eating cheese sandwiches with a slice of tomato on the side at Fyre Festival after they paid thousands to get there. The biggest con of the century — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) April 13, 2023

McFarland was arrested and charged after being accused of defrauding over 100 investors. In 2018, he plead guilty to two counts of wire fraud.

And after all of this, the fraudster is ready for round two.

Just like rapper and former co-founder of the event, Ja Rule, the internet was bamboozled by McFarland’s announcement.

How can you fyre festival 2 when technically you never did fyre festival 1? https://t.co/q7D5xvgPOA — jcritty 🫀 (@jcritty) April 12, 2023

You gotta be a bold bitch to announce a Fyre Festival II…..we all seen the documentary Billy. — Nurse Bae ☤ 🧠🫀🫁🥼👠 (@CremedelaShem) April 11, 2023

Others joked about the depressing menu, using the viral image of what can best be described as an attempt at a cheese sandwich from the first event.

Fyre Festival 2 includes massive upgrades such as a juice box and mayonnaise with the sandwich this time. pic.twitter.com/uHEZRxnpNP — Michael Riley (@magicmikeriley1) April 11, 2023

packing my own lunch for fyre festival 2. not taking any chances this time pic.twitter.com/BGPWSrKMS2 — low yield lucy (@picotop) April 10, 2023

Many aren’t surprised that McFarland is getting a second chance.

fyre festival 2 happening fr is such a good example of how much shit men can get away with and tbey continue to gwt chance aftwr chance to fuck up more the limit does not exist — Tofuminati (@tofuminati) April 14, 2023

This type of second chance is an exclusive perk of being a straight White man. Just saying. https://t.co/YkWRVBGfo5 — isa watson (@isadwatson) April 13, 2023

Fyre Festival II: also fucking known as the do a new crime to pay for the old crime if they fall for it festival — Guinness and Crown🇨🇦 (@FFmaxhyde) April 10, 2023

Most of all, the internet is just excited about the Netflix and/or Hulu documentaries that will inevitably come out of this.

Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, Apple, and Peacock fight over the rights to the Fyre Festival 2 documentary

pic.twitter.com/9fJcmfdTTL — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) April 11, 2023

The followup Netflix documentary is the only thing that’s gonna be fyre about this festival https://t.co/Am6byiPTcn — 𝕤𝕠𝕗𝕥 𝕒𝕡𝕠𝕔𝕒𝕝𝕪𝕡𝕤𝕖 (@lakkabrah) April 12, 2023

I can’t wait to see the second Fyre Festival documentary on Netflix 😍😍#fyrefestival — car♎︎ (@Car_car166) April 12, 2023

So I can make my debut as an actor on Netflix. #Netflix #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/aEstMfkYJ5 — Shirisha Udatewar (@Shirisha0506) April 10, 2023

Who do you think will be “hood winked and lead astray” by the Fyre Fest sequel?