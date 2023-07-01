Fun and free things you can get from the Canadian Government

They say nothing in life comes free. But, if you live in Canada, you can get a ton of patriotic drip from the federal government.

Here are some of the funniest things you can get right now:

Parliament Hill flag

Canadian residents may request a Peace Tower or Parliament Hill flag. They are massive, at 2.3 m by 4.6 m. Amazingly, these giant flags are in high demand, so don’t expect one in the mail anytime soon.

Right now, the waiting period for Peace Tower and other Parliament Hill flags is longer than 100 years. So, maybe put in a request for your grandchildren?

A special greeting from the Prime Minister

Canadian citizens can ask for a congratulatory certificate from the Prime Minister if they’re celebrating milestone birthdays or anniversaries. You can get birthday certificates for 65th birthdays and up at five-year intervals, and once you’re 100 or older, you can get one every year. Once you’ve been married or together with your partner for 25 years, you can get an anniversary congrats from the PM and again at five-year intervals.

Official royal portrait

Canadians can request an official portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. You can download it for free or get a free copy shipped to you at your expense. And you might want to move on this one before they change it over to a portrait of King Charles.

Flag and maple leaf paraphernalia

A number of promotional and educational items made to support national celebrations, special occasions, and classroom school activities are available for Canadians, too. From hand-held flags of Canada and Canada flag stickers to temporary maple leaf tattoos and posters, it’s a treasure trove of Canadiana. To get them, you’ll have to register and submit an order form through the Canadian Heritage Online System.

Would you put your name on the waitlist for a flag?