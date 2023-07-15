Tour of suburb goes viral for 'Friends'-themed street names (VIDEO)

A small suburb in a Texas city is delighting Friends fans with clever street names inspired by the TV show.

In a 21-second video posted this week, TikTok user i_TeAcH89 takes viewers on a tour of her neighbourhood. The suburban area is located in Taylor, a city that’s home to 16,975 people, according to the US Census Bureau.

“Whoever named our streets is clearly a Friends fan!” reads the caption.

The video, which is set to the show’s theme song, “I’ll Be There For You,” by The Rembrandts, currently has 6.2 million views and over 600,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

The first stop: Pivot Drive, a reference to the hilarious and iconic scene where Ross takes charge as he and Chandler and Rachel struggle to carry his couch up the stairs.

It would be remiss not to mention Chandler’s former girlfriend, and Janice Road is the perfect way to honour the beloved character played by Maggie Wheeler.

Speaking of Janice, Pivot Drive intersects with Yemen Road, a street name made up by Chandler who lies to Janice, telling her that he’s moving to Yemen after failing to break up with her.

Then there’s Gunther Way, named after the manager of Central Perk, played by the late James Michael Tyler.

Whoever named these streets certainly felt the need to include Ross’ beloved pet monkey, naming one street Marcel Court.

And finally, who can forget yet another iconic Ross quote? After being accused of cheating on Rachel, he yells, “We were on a break!” Here’s hoping that living at the intersection of Onna Street and Break Avenue is a lot more peaceful than Ross and Rachel’s relationship.