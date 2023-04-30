The one when the Friends-inspired apartment goes on sale (PHOTOS)

Exciting news for Friends fans, an apartment in Canada designed after the hit ’90s sitcom series is now on sale.

This nostalgic space is being sold completely furnished with memorabilia inspired by the iconic show. This includes Ross’s little white-headed capuchin monkey Marcel hanging in the apartment, Phoebe’s creepy artwork, and many photos of the cast.

Up a purple staircase from the main living area up to the loft, you’ll even run into a familiar face — Joey’s stuffed penguin Huggsy!

The property is nearly 500-square-foot and sits along a busy street in a heritage building in the heart of downtown Victoria BC.

Last summer, this space was listed as an Airbnb. And at the time, a TikTok video about the listing generated tons of excitement from Friends fans who couldn’t wait to spend their vacation in the purple apartment.



The listing was posted on Realtor.ca by Jayden Vo who says the building is zoned for short-term rental and advertises the apartment as an “incredible opportunity to own a turnkey unique and profitable Airbnb.”

“Our Friends-themed unit is sure to attract guests from around the world, looking for a fun and memorable experience during their stay,” he said.

“As an investor, you’ll benefit from the growing popularity of Victoria as a tourist destination and the increasing demand for unique and memorable Airbnb accommodations. With a Friends-themed unit, you’ll have a truly one-of-a-kind property that is sure to stand out and attract guests year-round.”

A large rooftop patio is also accessible for folks to star gaze. Who knows, you might just see a passing comet.

The listing price for the apartment is $625,000.