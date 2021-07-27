New York restaurant enters Guinness Book of Record for world's most expensive fries

If you’re a fan of French fries, a restaurant in New York City now dishes out the most expensive plate of fries on the planet.

Coated with 23 karats of edible gold dust and blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne, the Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites at Serendipty3 in Manhattan, New York, go for a smooth USD $200.

Serendipty3, which already holds the world record for the most expensive burger ($295) and ice cream sundae ($1,000), has topped off the trifecta with the most expensive French fries in the world.

Guinness World Records certified the feat on July 13, claiming the pricey taters offer guests a “unique and delicious French fry experience.”

Created by Chef Joe Calderone and Corporate Executive Chef Fredrick Schoen-Kiewert, the French fry dish can boast such a hefty price tag because of how it’s made.

Using Upstate Chipperbeck potatoes blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne, the fries are cooked in cage-free goose fat from France, topped with Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, truffle butter, and shaved black truffles imported from Italy.

The plate is garnished with Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette that has been aged for three months, and of course, is sprinkled with 23k edible gold dust.

The fries are thrice cooked in pure goose fat to give each fry a crisp and crunchy texture.

Because if you’re spending $200 on fries, they better be crunchy.

We are D R O O L I N G 🤤 over these pics from the most expensive french fries 🍟💰 The “Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites” made by none other than Manhattan’s @Serendipity3NYC Full story: https://t.co/7vjhgyjqSo pic.twitter.com/NCGgjzK0nY — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 13, 2021

“We are so honored to be recognized by Guinness World Records for our creation of the world’s most expensive French fries, the Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, and look forward to creating even more over-the-top recipes in the future,” says Chef Calderone.

According to the Guinness Book of Records, Serendipty3 has plans to offer guests more lavishly priced menu items in the near future.

Until then, the $200 Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites are actually a good way to make you opt for a salad instead.