Popular French climber killed while attempting stunt in Hong Kong

A French climber known for scaling skyscrapers and massive structures was killed while attempting a stunt in Hong Kong.

The body of 30-year-old Remi Lucidi was found on a patio of an apartment block, reports The Guardian. Lucidi, who goes by the name Remi Enigma on social media, has a large following on his account, where he shares photos taken from various structures around the world.

Police said that Lucidi had fallen off the building on Tregunter Path, according to SCMP. They also found his camera containing videos of extreme sports.

Police stated that Lucidi arrived at Tregunter Tower after 6 pm on Thursday, July 27, telling a guard on duty that he was there to see a friend on the 40th floor. However, he was already in an elevator before the guard realized that this wasn’t true and that the resident said that they didn’t know Lucidi.

CCTV footage shows him getting out of the elevator on the 49th floor and was then seen on the stairs on the top floor. Security discovered that the lock had been forced open, but there was no sign of Lucidi until his body was located.

A source told SCMP that he was last seen knocking on a penthouse window on the building’s 68th floor at around 7:30 pm, asking to be let in. A scared housekeeper who saw him called the police.

The initial investigation reveals that it’s likely that Lucidi had fallen from a ledge and that there was no suicide note found at the scene.

Photos on his Instagram show that he has climbed buildings in France, Dubai, and Bulgaria.

A few days prior to his death, Lucidi posted a photo of the Hong Kong skyline on his Instagram.

Followers expressed their sympathy on his Instagram, with one commenter stating, “He lived a life most of us don’t have the courage to. If he was happy with his life and his decisions, that is what really matters.”

“Sad news no one ever wants to hear about a fellow explorer,” said another.