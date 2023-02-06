Freezies or ice pops? People are divided on what these four things are called

A simple question has taken Twitter by storm, and it’s showing how different Canadians really are from Americans and the rest of the world.

On February 3, popular YouTuber Airrack posed a straightforward query on Twitter. “What do you call these four things?” he asked.

And, boy, did it start a massive debate. The tweet has since garnered over a thousand replies and quote tweets from people fighting over things such as the right terminology to refer to a frozen stick of flavoured ice.

Depending on where you’re based, the answers might vary.

What do you call these 4 things? pic.twitter.com/THNG6Hw34b — Airrack (@airrack) February 4, 2023

Most people seem to be in agreement that the four-wheeled metal basket you roll around the grocery store is called a “shopping cart” or a “trolley,” though some Southern Americans call it a “buggy.”

I’m just here to see who calls the shopping cart a buggy. Has to be a Southern thing because I’m from the south and that’s what I’ve always heard it called. 😂 — Jodie Lee (@JoeDeeJeezy) February 5, 2023

Things get a bit complicated when you factor in countries outside of North America, of course.

Apparently, the following frozen treat is called an “otter pop” and a “Zooper Sooper” in other parts of the world. Out here, we’re still arguing between freezies, ice lollies, ice pops, and popsicles, but we won’t lie — Zooper Dooper sounds a lot cooler, even if it’s a brand name.

“Otter Pop” is also the name of an ice pop brand in the US, where they call all tissue paper “Kleenex,” too.

Shopping cart otter pop waterfalling and soda — Twitch_Nick305x_ F/A (@Nick305x_) February 4, 2023

Shopping Cart Icy, freezie, or ice popsicle, maybe? (I probably pick a different name every time I’m not sure) Waterfall Soda — DJ Monopoli (@DJMonopoli) February 4, 2023

And did you know the act of pouring water into your mouth from a height is called “waterfalling” in some parts? Some people even call it “skying.”

Do you, as a Canadian, have a different word for it? We thought it was just called drinking water from a bottle.

trolley, lolly, skying it and can of pop — squishy (@SquishyVFX) February 5, 2023

The right name for carbonated drinks is a discussion as old as time. A can of Coke could be called a soda, pop, soda pop, cold drink, soft drink, and even a “sody.”

Petitioning to call all pops “sody” from now on, based on how adorable it sounds. Want a lil’ sody? Let’s drink a lil’ sody.

shopping wheelie machine cart, frozen icy ice popsicle, pouring water into my face hole and sody pop — ItYaBoiJoseph (Mitee The Armadillydoo) (@ItYaBoiJoseph) February 4, 2023

1. Shoping Cart, 2. Popsicles, 3. Drinking?, 4. Softdrinks

But in my everyday life I say it in my native language:

1. Einkaufswagen, 2. Eis, 3. Trinken, 4. Softdrinks

My Native language is German if anyone’s wondering — barelyPancakes (@barelyPancakes) February 4, 2023

Weigh in and tell us what terms you use to describe all four of these objects in the comments below.