Freezies or ice pops? People are divided on what these four things are called
A simple question has taken Twitter by storm, and it’s showing how different Canadians really are from Americans and the rest of the world.
On February 3, popular YouTuber Airrack posed a straightforward query on Twitter. “What do you call these four things?” he asked.
And, boy, did it start a massive debate. The tweet has since garnered over a thousand replies and quote tweets from people fighting over things such as the right terminology to refer to a frozen stick of flavoured ice.
Depending on where you’re based, the answers might vary.
What do you call these 4 things? pic.twitter.com/THNG6Hw34b
— Airrack (@airrack) February 4, 2023
Most people seem to be in agreement that the four-wheeled metal basket you roll around the grocery store is called a “shopping cart” or a “trolley,” though some Southern Americans call it a “buggy.”
I’m just here to see who calls the shopping cart a buggy. Has to be a Southern thing because I’m from the south and that’s what I’ve always heard it called. 😂
— Jodie Lee (@JoeDeeJeezy) February 5, 2023
Things get a bit complicated when you factor in countries outside of North America, of course.
Apparently, the following frozen treat is called an “otter pop” and a “Zooper Sooper” in other parts of the world. Out here, we’re still arguing between freezies, ice lollies, ice pops, and popsicles, but we won’t lie — Zooper Dooper sounds a lot cooler, even if it’s a brand name.
“Otter Pop” is also the name of an ice pop brand in the US, where they call all tissue paper “Kleenex,” too.
It’s a thing pic.twitter.com/3Oh0lBrUf1
— Tim Joyce (@TimJJoyce) February 4, 2023
Shopping cart otter pop waterfalling and soda
— Twitch_Nick305x_ F/A (@Nick305x_) February 4, 2023
- You might also like:
- “Too soon, WestJet... too soon”: Airline’s tone-deaf post is getting absolutely roasted
- Nearly half of Canadian companies plan to raise employee salaries this year
- Walk-in clinic wait times have skyrocketed across Canada
Shopping Cart
Icy, freezie, or ice popsicle, maybe? (I probably pick a different name every time I’m not sure)
Waterfall
Soda
— DJ Monopoli (@DJMonopoli) February 4, 2023
And did you know the act of pouring water into your mouth from a height is called “waterfalling” in some parts? Some people even call it “skying.”
Do you, as a Canadian, have a different word for it? We thought it was just called drinking water from a bottle.
trolley, lolly, skying it and can of pop
— squishy (@SquishyVFX) February 5, 2023
The right name for carbonated drinks is a discussion as old as time. A can of Coke could be called a soda, pop, soda pop, cold drink, soft drink, and even a “sody.”
Petitioning to call all pops “sody” from now on, based on how adorable it sounds. Want a lil’ sody? Let’s drink a lil’ sody.
shopping wheelie machine cart, frozen icy ice popsicle, pouring water into my face hole and sody pop
— ItYaBoiJoseph (Mitee The Armadillydoo) (@ItYaBoiJoseph) February 4, 2023
1. Shoping Cart, 2. Popsicles, 3. Drinking?, 4. Softdrinks
But in my everyday life I say it in my native language:
1. Einkaufswagen, 2. Eis, 3. Trinken, 4. Softdrinks
My Native language is German if anyone’s wondering
— barelyPancakes (@barelyPancakes) February 4, 2023
Weigh in and tell us what terms you use to describe all four of these objects in the comments below.