Freezies or ice pops? People are divided on what these four things are called

Feb 6 2023, 6:14 pm
A simple question has taken Twitter by storm, and it’s showing how different Canadians really are from Americans and the rest of the world.

On February 3, popular YouTuber Airrack posed a straightforward query on Twitter. “What do you call these four things?” he asked.

And, boy, did it start a massive debate. The tweet has since garnered over a thousand replies and quote tweets from people fighting over things such as the right terminology to refer to a frozen stick of flavoured ice.

Depending on where you’re based, the answers might vary.

Most people seem to be in agreement that the four-wheeled metal basket you roll around the grocery store is called a “shopping cart” or a “trolley,” though some Southern Americans call it a “buggy.”

Things get a bit complicated when you factor in countries outside of North America, of course.

Apparently, the following frozen treat is called an “otter pop” and a “Zooper Sooper” in other parts of the world. Out here, we’re still arguing between freezies, ice lollies, ice pops, and popsicles, but we won’t lie — Zooper Dooper sounds a lot cooler, even if it’s a brand name.

“Otter Pop” is also the name of an ice pop brand in the US, where they call all tissue paper “Kleenex,” too.

And did you know the act of pouring water into your mouth from a height is called “waterfalling” in some parts? Some people even call it “skying.”

Do you, as a Canadian, have a different word for it? We thought it was just called drinking water from a bottle.

The right name for carbonated drinks is a discussion as old as time. A can of Coke could be called a soda, pop, soda pop, cold drink, soft drink, and even a “sody.”

Petitioning to call all pops “sody” from now on, based on how adorable it sounds. Want a lil’ sody? Let’s drink a lil’ sody.

Weigh in and tell us what terms you use to describe all four of these objects in the comments below.

