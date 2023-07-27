Freedom Mobile launches new unlimited 5G phone plans for a low price

If you’re looking to save on your monthly phone bills, Freedom Mobile just launched a slate of new plans that could fit your budget.

On Thursday, the wireless telecom provider unveiled its new “ultra-competitive” phone plans with nationwide coverage and access to 5G.

“With this unprecedented offering and the roll-out of major enhancements to its wireless network, Freedom upgrades the telecom industry and brings Canadians high-quality mobile plans to use in more places at an affordable price,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, president and CEO of Quebecor, Freedom Mobile’s parent company, in a statement.

*Drumroll please* 📷 Delivering on our promise to offer Canadians the latest technology with improved service at an affordable price, we’re proud to introduce our new nationwide plans with true national coverage and access to a growing 5G network. Details: https://t.co/VbBLzak9K6 pic.twitter.com/G2cLYBjifC — Freedom Mobile (@FreedomMobile) July 27, 2023

The plans are available to over 12 million Canadians in major cities like Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton. It will also be available in select cities across Ontario, BC, and Alberta.

The company says it’ll continue to roll out 5G to other markets.

Here’s a breakdown of the plans:

Freedom Mobile’s new Nationwide Unlimited & 5G plans

$45 — 5G | 30 GB of data in Canada, plus unlimited talk and text

$50 — 5G | 40 GB of data in Canada and the US, plus unlimited talk and text

$65 — 5G | 50 GB of data in Canada, the US and Mexico, plus unlimited talk and text

Freedom Mobile’s new Nationwide & 4G LTE plans

$19 — 4G LTE | 250 MB of data in Canada, plus unlimited talk and text

$24 — 4G LTE | 1 GB of data in Canada, plus unlimited talk and text

$29 — 4G LTE | 3 GB of data in Canada, plus unlimited talk and text

$39 — 4G LTE | 20 GB of data in Canada, plus unlimited talk and text

If you already have a $45 phone plan with Freedom Mobile, you’re in luck.

The carrier says 5G will automatically be added to all plans costing $45 or more monthly with autopay for new and existing customers.

The wireless provider is currently offering a deal for customers to get a Samsung Galaxy A14 5G phone with a 24-month term on a 5G plan for $0, while supplies last.

In addition to these new plans, Freedom Mobile says it will also upgrade the monthly plans of existing customers to include nationwide data that can be used anywhere in Canada, free of charge.

If you’re taking a great Canadian road trip this summer, major tech enhancements made by the carrier, like seamless roaming, will improve your experience of using data on the road.

According to a release, all new plans qualify for Freedom’s Price Freeze Promise.

This comes after Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron acquired Freedom Mobile in April.

Shaw Communications previously owned it, but Rogers’ takeover of the telecom company prompted the $2.85 billion sale of Freedom Mobile to Quebecor.

This satisfied the requirements of the merger to ease competition among telecom companies.