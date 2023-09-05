Canadians could get free rent for a month if they win this contest

Is your rent too damn high? You’re not alone.

According to a recent report, the average rent in Canada hit a new record high in July. The average asking rent — the price listed by the landlord before negotiations or discounts — reached $2,078 in July.

With soaring grocery prices and a national housing crisis, Canadians are struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of living. Some are travelling to the US to dodge Canada’s high food prices and save money on groceries.

Things are so bad there’s a contest for people to enter to win free rent.

Yes, you read that right. Canadian rental agency Rentals.ca is giving people a chance to win free rent for a month.

The “National Free Rent Contest” began on September 1.

It’s open to Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) aged 18 or older currently renting a property in Canada.

Entering the contest is quick and painless, too. All you need to do is complete this form by providing your first and last name, email, and phone number.

You can earn bonus entries by following Rentals.ca on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Rentals.ca says extra opportunities for entry will be announced on its social media platforms throughout September.

According to the contest, the winner will receive a prize equivalent to their next month’s rent, up to a maximum of $2,500. That’s a few hundred dollars above the national average.

Whoever the lucky renter is will need to submit a verified photocopy of the original lease to confirm the monthly costs.

The contest will be open until October 2, so apply before the deadline!