Cineplex is offering FREE popcorn across Canada this week
What’s better than delicious, buttery popcorn to go with a movie? Free delicious, buttery popcorn to go with a movie.
For National Popcorn Day this year, Cineplex will be offering the classic snack to moviegoers.
“Celebrate National Popcorn Day with the ultimate movie snack, on us,” reads Cineplex’s official website. “On January 19, all Scene+ members will receive a FREE small popcorn with movie ticket purchase at any Cineplex location because popcorn is the real star!”
If you don’t feel like going to the theatre, you can still enjoy the deal.
On Thursday, January 19, a free small popcorn will automatically be added to your delivery when you order from Cineplex through Uber Eats or SkipTheDishes.
You can get a Colonel Kernel plush or blind bag, a special Cineplex popcorn blanket, or some Big Screen Buddies collectible figures.
The free popcorn offer is only valid for Scene+ members and is limited to one small bag per member. Toppings are extra if you like your movie snack fancy.
Check out Cineplex’s showtimes here to see what’s screening near you.