Overcharged for groceries at checkout? You could get some items for free using this Canadian code

Ever grab groceries or an item of clothing for its low price, only to be overcharged for that item at checkout?

Next time this happens, don’t be afraid to tell the cashier — there’s actually a code of conduct that protects Canadian shoppers from these scanner mishaps.

The Scanner Price Accuracy Code, which was implemented by the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) in 2002, is a voluntary regulation that ensures accurately scanned prices for consumers.

Something to be aware of when shopping is the Scanner Price Accuracy Code, implemented in many Canadian stores in 2002. Learn more. https://t.co/5BpA0QgqUu #retail #grocery #scannerpriceaccuracy pic.twitter.com/kYXyIzjaLX — Retail Council of Canada (@RetailCouncil) January 19, 2021

“Canadian retailers are committed to accurate scanner pricing,” reads the RCC’s Scanner Price Accuracy Code page. “Incorrect prices can result in poor customer relations and legal sanctions.”

It applies to all scanned merchandise with a Universal Product Code (the barcodes you see on a product’s packaging), a bar code, and a Price Look-Up code (usually used to identify bulk produce sold in grocery stores) in all participating stores.

Participants range from electronic stores like Best Buy, big box stores like Costco, and even supermarkets owned by Loblaw Companies Limited.

So, how exactly should you apply the code?

If you notice that the wrong price rings up for an item at checkout and you’re overcharged, the RCC advises you to notify the cashier.

From there, the cashier should follow the store’s procedures in resolving the issue, which involves these rules:

If the item is applicable to the code and the displayed price is less than $10, you should receive that item for free.

If more than one of the same product is being purchased, you should get the first one for free, and the rest should be sold according to the correct display price.

If the displayed price is over $10, you should get $10 off of the correct price at checkout.

If you’re buying more than one of the same product, you get $10 off the first item, and the rest should be sold according to the correct display price.

The code also applies to sale items, but only if there’s a Universal Product Code on it. If it has a price tag, it’s considered a price-ticketed item and isn’t applicable to the code, according to the RCC.

You can find the full list of participating retailers here.