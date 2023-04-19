Blink-182 will replace Frank Ocean at Coachella this weekend: report

Frank Ocean will not be attending Weekend 2 at Coachella, according to a report from Variety.

Variety received a statement from “a source close to the situation,” and it sounds like the news is related to an injury Ocean suffered.

The statement says Ocean injured his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to Weekend 1.

“Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.”

Instead, Blink-182 will be replacing Ocean.

BREAKING: Blink-182 will take over Frank Ocean’s Sunday night headlining slot at Coachella.https://t.co/PJOjFAnKqF — Variety (@Variety) April 19, 2023

The news comes a day after Variety reported that Ocean’s first performance at Coachella was disappointing.

Fans were apparently “shook” by the show.

Some have taken to social media to suggest it was the right move, citing the disappointing initial performance.

“100% the right call after what we got for weekend 1,” said one user on Twitter.

Another user tweeted, “I was at this show on Sunday night and I cannot say I’m surprised. I feel for his diehard fans who could only attend this coming weekend. It’s a shame for everyone involved.”

Others sounded off on their disappointment.

Weekend 2 of Coachella takes place between April 21 and 23.