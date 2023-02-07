This destination will soon become the most visited country in the world

Whether it’s the cobbled streets of Paris or the wine and monuments of Bordeaux, there’s a reason why France continues to draw tourists from around the world.

According to a recent study by London-based data analytics company GlobalData, the country is set to become the most visited country in the world by 2025.

Before the pandemic, France was already the most popular choice for international travellers in 2019, welcoming 88.1 million visitors. But Spain, with its stunning architecture and mesmerizing beaches, knocked France from the top spot in 2021.

However, with the surge of revenge travel, it looks like the country is on track to reclaim the number one spot.

According to the report, the number of international arrivals is expected to grow annually by 12.1% between 2022 and 2025. As a result, France will see 93.7 million tourists by 2025, making it the most visited country. Spain is also expected to continue to draw travellers (about 12.2% more between 2022 and 2025) and will likely see 89.5 million visitors.

One of the bigger advantages for tourists in France is its accessibility to other regions.

“Travel between major cities in both France and Spain is relatively easy, with high-speed trains connecting most major cities,” states the report.

The European Commission is also planning the Ultra Rapid Train line, an 8,000 km high-speed railway. The network will connect Portugal, Finland, Spain, France, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, and Poland.

However, France doesn’t just draw visitors from surrounding European countries.

“Alongside Italy and Spain, France represents a significant segment of the growth in Western Europe,” said Hannah Free, GlobalData’s travel and tourism analyst.

“The country is not only popular with travellers from Europe itself — especially the UK, Germany, and Belgium — but it is also popular with visitors from further afield, including China and the United States. In fact, France is one of the top Western European destinations for US travellers.”

If you’re planning a trip to France, check out the Canadian government’s travel advisory beforehand. Currently, there are strikes happening across the country, and travellers are advised to exercise a “high degree” of caution due to the threat of terrorism.