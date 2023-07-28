First four-day workweek pilot in Canada sees 100% success rate

Could a four-day workweek be a possibility for more Canadians?

The country’s first-ever four-day workweek pilot has come to an end, citing a 100% success rate.

The pilot was a collaboration between the Work Time Reduction Centre of Excellence (WTR-CoE) and Boston College.

According to a statement from the WTR-CoE, all 41 companies in North America that took part in the pilot are now planning to maintain the work time-reduction policy beyond the trial.

The trial took place between February 2022 and April 2023 and was rolled out at companies that cover various sectors, including PR, tech, marketing,

WTR-CoE says 32 companies that took part in the trial were based in the US, while the rest were in Canada.

A total of 988 people took part in the pilot and 630 completed baseline and endpoint surveys, giving the trial’s overall findings a 64% response rate.

The trial found the four-day workweek had an overwhelmingly positive impact on employees and the companies that participated.

Revenue increased by 15% over the course of the trial. Working hours reduced from an average of 38 to less than 33 over the course of 12 months.

Nearly seven in 10 employees (69%) experienced reductions in burnout and 40% said the four-day workweek made them feel less stressed.

Additionally, 74% of employees said they were more satisfied with their time during the implementation of a four-day week.

Overall, employees rated the trial 9.1/10, with 95% saying they wanted to continue their four-day workweek.

“The evidence is in – shorter working weeks lead to happier and healthier employees, and the organizations that they work for are better positioned to attract and retain talent,” said Joe O’Connor, of the WTR-CoE, in a statement.

“Through a commitment to operational excellence and a culture of continuous improvement, they can also create more productive and efficient businesses.”

Would you like to see a four-day workweek implemented in your workplace? Let us know in the comments.