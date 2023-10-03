Four-day school weeks are on the rise but it's putting parents in a bind

Today in “news that our child selves would have celebrated but makes our grown-up selves feel a little uneasy,” Four-day school weeks are on the rise.

Driving the news: Four-day school weeks have become increasingly popular in the US, with 850 school districts adopting a shortened week for this academic year, 200 more than in 2021. It started as a trend in small, rural districts but is now spreading to larger communities.

Four-day school weeks were initially implemented to cut costs, but districts are now using them to recruit and retain teachers amid a nationwide shortage of educators.

Big picture: While more research is needed, early studies into a shortened school week have yielded troubling results. One study from a leading four-day school week researcher found “reductions in both math and English/language arts achievement” in four-day districts.

An extra day off also puts working parents in a bind as they scramble to find someone to look after their kids — and many can’t afford the extra childcare.

Why it matters: Canadian schools face many of the same problems, including a rampant teacher shortage that has left some schools to hire uncertified educators. Instead of making up for below-average teacher salaries, a four-day school week could be a tempting option.

Earlier this year, an Ottawa Catholic school board put forward a plan to enact a four-day week in two of its schools, but it was denied by the Ministry of Education.

Bottom line: Children are, quite literally, our future. It’s in all of our best interests that school systems aren’t leaving them at a disadvantage.

