"Living my full truth": Former Bachelorette reveals she's dating a woman (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

A former star of the television dating show The Bachelorette made her relationship with a woman public to the world on Wednesday.

Gabby Windey, who shared the role of the leading lady with Rachel Recchia in season 26 as they both dated dozens of eligible men, says she had kept her same-sex relationship private up till now because “it is a bigger conversation.”

But, Windey decided it was time to announce it.

“I don’t want to live and not be living my full truth. I don’t want to do that to myself. I don’t want to do it to my girlfriend,” Windey said on The View.

“I’m dating a girl!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Windey, who also competed on Dancing with the Stars, hard-launched her relationship on social media following the show’s airing — in a very characteristically lighthearted way.

“I told you I’m a girl’s girl!!” she said along with photos of the duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robby Hoffman (@robbyhoffman)

Her girlfriend, Robby Hoffman, appears to have an even bigger funny bone. The comedy writer also posted about their relationship on social media and included a photo of Brokeback Mountain in a tongue-in-cheek way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Windey (@gabby.windey)

Windey did finish her season engaged to Erich Schwer, however, the relationship ended shortly after the show in 2022.