"Dances With Wolves" actor faces sex assault charges in US and Canada

Nathan Chasing Horse, who acted in the film Dances With Wolves, is facing sexual assault charges in the US and BC, according to court documents.

Detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the 46-year-old on January 31.

Due to multiple requests: On Jan 31, 2023, around 3:53 p.m., LVMPD detectives arrested Nathan Chasing Horse, 46. Chasing Horse was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for the following charges: pic.twitter.com/WOc8zwphdp — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 1, 2023

In the same week, RCMP issued a warrant for Chasing Horse in Canada.

“There is an unendorsed warrant for his arrest,” Sergeant Kris Clark with the RCMP said.

He’s facing one count of sexual assault stemming from a 2018 investigation in Keremeos, according to Clark.

Chasing Horse was charged in Nevada with counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, sex trafficking, and child abuse.

He is being held in a US jail.

Please see attached media release. pic.twitter.com/igYOdFgasj — Tsuut'ina Police (@Tsuutinapolice) February 1, 2023

RCMP says it is too early to say what next steps might be taken and if he will be transported to Canada.