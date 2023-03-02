Three foreign nationals dead after avalanche in BC

Three foreign nationals were killed in an avalanche in BC on Wednesday, according to the RCMP.

The avalanche was triggered around noon in the area of Panorama, a popular tourist destination in southeastern BC near the Alberta border.

The “initial report was that multiple people, who had been heli-skiing in the area, were caught up by the avalanche,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said.

Grandy said in total 10 people were caught in the slide.

Three people did not survive. Four others were hurt, whose injuries range in severity, and they were flown to the Invermere Hospital for treatment.

One of the injured skiers was the group’s guide.

“Rescue efforts began initially with Search and Rescue, and Parks Canada, however were stood down prior to their arrival, as all the buried skiers were accounted for,” Grandy said.

Their identities have not been released until RCMP are able to speak with their families.

BC has seen a tragic year for avalanche deaths in 2023 and Avalanche Canada continues to warn about unstable conditions in several areas.