Ford recalls over 80,000 vehicles for brake and windshield wiper issues

Ford has issued two recalls in Canada for over 80,000 vehicles.

The recalls have to do with issues with the brake hose and windshield wiper arms on some of the manufacturer’s most popular cars.

The biggest of the two recalls affects 51,336 Ford F-150s from 2021. According to the notice updated on March 17, the windshield wiper arms on certain trucks may not have been manufactured correctly. Due to this, the wiper arms could slip and not wipe the windshield properly.

“Windshield wipers that do not work properly could affect a driver’s visibility,” reads the recall details. “This could increase the risk of a crash.”

The second recall affects 35,398 Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs manufactured between 2013 and 2018. The notice says the front brake hoses could fail and cause a progressive brake fluid leak on certain vehicles.

The driver could experience a change in brake pedal feel and travel, causing reduced braking.

“Reduced braking can cause an extended stopping distance and increase the risk of a crash,” reads the recall.

Ford does note that a brake fluid leak would cause the brake warning light to turn on. The recall does not affect models with a Hybrid engine.

For both issues, the manufacturer says it will notify owners by mail and tell them to take their vehicles to a dealership to replace the front brake hoses or the windshield wiper arms.

This isn’t the only car brand that has had recent recalls.

Last week, over 50,000 Honda vehicles were recalled in Canada.