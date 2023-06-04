Risk of engine fire has Ford recalling over 140,000 Lincoln MKC SUVs

Ford is recalling thousands of their luxury SUVs after reports of spontaneous engine fires in the US, China, and Canada, reports CBS News.

On Friday, June 2, Ford Motor Company announced a recall of certain 2015-2019 model year Lincoln MKC vehicles. The issue affects 142,522 vehicles in the United States and the United States Federal Territories.

According to the company, the location of the battery monitor sensor makes it susceptible to damage when the battery or other electrical parts are repaired. An electrical short could overheat surrounding materials, causing a fire that can happen whether the car is in use or parked.

As a result, those using the vehicle are being asked to “park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures.”

“Ford is aware of 19 potentially related reports of under-hood fire, including some reports when the vehicle was parked and off,” reads the statement. “Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this recall and is not aware of any accidents or physical injuries related to this issue.”

Of the 19 reports of engine compartment fires 11 were in the US, seven in China, and one in Canada.

The company stated that it’s supplying Ford and Lincoln dealers and retailers with the parts to repair and resolve the issue.

Ford will be notifying MKC owners by June 26 and asking them to take their vehicles in for repairs. The company will reimburse owners for the repairs.

To check if your vehicle is part of the recall, check the vehicle’s identification number (VIN) here.