Could flying cars exist in 2025? This startup wants to make it happen (PHOTOS)

Remember when Back to the Future prophesized that flying cars would exist in 2015?

Well, 2015 has come and gone and our dreams of commuting to work like The Jetsons have yet to be realized.

One California-based startup wants to change that.

Coincidentally, in 2015, Jim Dukhovny, Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin and Oleg Petrov came together to form a company to build a real flying car.

Alef Aeronautics, a tech company that aims to create alternative transportation solutions that deal with surging traffic, was born.

It recently launched the pre-sale for Model A, which it says is “the world’s first real flying car.”

“The Alef Model is a modern solution for both urban and rural transportation needs in the 21st century because it is the fastest and most convenient transport ever created from the point of origin to the final destination,” said Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny in a statement.

“By enabling consumers to choose driving or flying mode, the Alef flying car allows the optimal path depending on road conditions, weather and infrastructure.”

Alef says it plans to begin delivering the flying cars to customers by the end of 2025.

How does it work?

The Alef Model A vehicle has a driving range of 200 miles (about 322 km) and a flight range of about 110 miles (about 177 km). That means it could possibly fly the distance of British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast.

So, what makes it fly exactly?

Alef says it has a distributed electric propulsion system with no exposed propellers, so it looks sleek.

It also has an extensive software flight stabilization and safety system, and of course, all-wheel driving.

Some safety features include pre-flight reject start diagnostics, obstacle detection and avoidance.

Dukhovny told CNBC Make It that the car is mostly intended to stay on roads and advises that drivers only travel through the air for short heights and distances to avoid obstacles like bad road conditions, weather and infrastructure.

He calls those situations “hop” scenarios, “where the customer mainly uses the vehicle as a car, and only ‘hop’ over the obstacles when needed.”

The company, which is backed by early Tesla investor Tim Draper, has been test-driving and test-flying the Alef full-size prototype since 2019.

How much does it cost?

The flying cars will cost $300,000. Pre-orders are currently open for a deposit of just $150 to get on the waitlist or $1,500 to get on the priority waitlist.

Alef is also working towards making a four-person flying sedan called Alef “Model Z,” which is expected to launch in 2035, priced at $35,000.

It will be capable of flying over 300 miles (about 483 km) with a driving range of 220 miles (about 354 km).