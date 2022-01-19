Need some sun? Fly from YVR to California, Arizona from $199 roundtrip

Getting sick of the overcast and wet weather in Vancouver? There are some great deals from YVR to some sunny spots in the US.

According to YVR Deals, WestJet has dropped the price of flights out of Vancouver International Airport to Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Anaheim, and Phoenix.

The flights are $199 roundtrip, non-stop, and the deals are for travel in February, March, and April.

The cost of a roundtrip flight to Las Vegas is also down to $199 and is valid for travel in May and June.

So, the big question. How do you find these deals?

