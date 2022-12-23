"Sucks to not be with family": Cancelled flights across Canada disrupt holiday plans

With winter weather advisories across the country and hundreds of cancelled flights, travelling right now is turning into a holiday movie, except some probably won’t be home for Christmas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued weather alerts for 13 provinces and territories in Canada today, resulting in a real nightmare before Christmas.

Travelling anywhere in the country right now is a real struggle with huge crowds at Toronto Pearson…

… and passengers stranded in Vancouver International Airport.

One person said that one of their employees has been stuck in Vancouver airport for so long that he’s basically living the Tom Hanks movie The Terminal.

I have an employee stuck in Vancouver airport the past 2 days, his WestJet flights keep getting cancelled. He is now living that Tom Hanks movie. My cousin flew out with no issue yesterday on a diff airline. — Antonious (@Antoniousinsta) December 22, 2022

It also looks like the travel chaos means some families will be spending the holidays apart.

As if this year couldn’t have been any harder, my dad’s flight from Vancouver is cancelled and he won’t be home for Christmas. Praying for a miracle.

I’m really sad. — Lori-Lydia Loveless🫐 (@lorilydialove) December 21, 2022

Flight home for Christmas got cancelled. Was rescheduled for a new one, but it was a day before my flight back to Vancouver was going to be, so ended up canceling the trip. Sucks to not be with family over the holidays, but there will still be lots of fun memories to be made — Gavin Jewan (@Rune0228) December 23, 2022

And one unlucky traveller will have the misfortune of being stranded on their birthday.

Set to fly to Vancouver on the 20th, flight gets cancelled. Bus to Vancouver on my 22nd birthday to catch a flight to Auckland on the 23rd, flight gets cancelled. Now I’m stranded in Vancouver until the 25th when I can *maybe* get a flight to Auckland. FML. — Sam (@sammorrisp) December 23, 2022

While some were stuck with nowhere to go, others took matters into their own hands.

I feel your pain. Actually my sister does. Her family’s Air Cananda flight from Houston to Vancouver yesterday was cancelled due to the storm this past weekend. She flew into Seattle and my cousin picked her and her family up today. Their other option was to Uber to the border. — Darren Yung – @[email protected] (@penphoe) December 22, 2022

And for those trying to figure a way out of this travel mess, it appears that it’s not quite as simple as renting a car as some car rental services have run out of the one thing they’re supposed to have in abundance.

My brother in law booked a car with @Enterprise for today so my wife’s family can get here for Christmas (all flights from Vancouver cancelled).

They just told him today that they don’t have any cars for him.

🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/tGHKAnh76H — River of Kings 👑 🎄🎄🎄 (@riverofkings) December 22, 2022

Despite the chaos and shared frustration, people are stepping up with offers to help.

There are a lot of flights being canceled due to the weather . Many are trying to get home for the holidays . If anyone is stuck in ATL needing to get up here to north Alabama , let me know. I’ll make the 3hr drive to get you can be home for the holidays . I can fit 4ppls — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) December 23, 2022

One person who got stuck in Toronto decided to make like a tourist and hit up a famous tourist spot.

Just tweeting some optimism into the universe that our flight isn’t cancelled today after spending two days in travel purgatory in Toronto. 🙏🤞 That being said, The Winter Village in the Distillery District is a must-visit if you’re here in December. — JJ Akin (@jakin38) December 23, 2022

And despite unexpected delays, others did manage to make it home in time for the holidays.

But those who had other plans weren’t so lucky, with one Twitter user stating, “Sad to have to unpack my bag without going anywhere.”

Beautiful snow. I love it but it’s also the reason my flight to Palm Springs tomorrow has been cancelled. Sad to have to unpack my bag without going anywhere.😕

Could be worse. If i’m going to be stuck alone somewhere for xmas, this isn’t so bad.🇨🇦 #vancouver #BCStorm #travel pic.twitter.com/bZYuPxdgwt — wandering north (@wanderingnorth) December 22, 2022