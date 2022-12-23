NewsWeatherCanadaTravel NewsCanada

"Sucks to not be with family": Cancelled flights across Canada disrupt holiday plans

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
Dec 23 2022, 7:33 pm
"Sucks to not be with family": Cancelled flights across Canada disrupt holiday plans
@ovrsee/TikTok | @melissako_/TikTok | @kayyleebrooke/TikTok

With winter weather advisories across the country and hundreds of cancelled flights, travelling right now is turning into a holiday movie, except some probably won’t be home for Christmas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued weather alerts for 13 provinces and territories in Canada today, resulting in a real nightmare before Christmas.

Travelling anywhere in the country right now is a real struggle with huge crowds at Toronto Pearson…

@ovrsee 12月22日のトロント空港出発ゲートの様子。#トロント留学 #帰国 #カナダ #クリスマス #yyz #torontoairport #christmas ♬ original sound – woofitsgeorge

… and passengers stranded in Vancouver International Airport.

@melissako_ Currently over 18 hours late 🕔 We are almost 24 hours at the airport and waiting for boarding now 🙏🏼🛫 #vancouver #vancouverairport #delayed #yvrairport #yvr #snow #snowfall #snowchaos #canada #airplane #luggage #sleeping #waiting #boarding #travel #newyork #reisen #verspätung #Flughafen #schlafen #zuspät #warten ♬ Funny Song – Cavendish Music

One person said that one of their employees has been stuck in Vancouver airport for so long that he’s basically living the Tom Hanks movie The Terminal.

It also looks like the travel chaos means some families will be spending the holidays apart.

And one unlucky traveller will have the misfortune of being stranded on their birthday.

While some were stuck with nowhere to go, others took matters into their own hands.

And for those trying to figure a way out of this travel mess, it appears that it’s not quite as simple as renting a car as some car rental services have run out of the one thing they’re supposed to have in abundance.

Despite the chaos and shared frustration, people are stepping up with offers to help.

One person who got stuck in Toronto decided to make like a tourist and hit up a famous tourist spot.

And despite unexpected delays, others did manage to make it home in time for the holidays.

@m.fcrystal Praying to those who cant make it home before christmas#prayingtothosestrandedpeople #pinay_tiktok #fyp#harktheheraljesuswasborn#merrychristmas ♬ Mary’s Boy Child / Good King Wenceslas / Ding Dong Merrily on High / God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / Deck the Halls / I Believe in Father Christmas / Do They Know It’s Christmas? / Auld Lang Syne – The Stardust Ensemble

But those who had other plans weren’t so lucky, with one Twitter user stating, “Sad to have to unpack my bag without going anywhere.”

