"Slim pickings": Woman spots $13,330 flight out of BC into Alberta

Dec 23 2022, 9:08 pm
A BC woman searching for a flight into an Alberta city found a startling price attached to the one-way journey. 

November Seven, who lives in Campbell River on Vancouver Island, shared a video on Instagram earlier this week when she was attempting to rebook a flight to Grande Prairie.

She told Daily Hive she was trying to find a flight out of Nanaimo or Comox. 

During her search, she found an option to fly out of Nanaimo on Thursday with Air Canada. The flight included two stops — the first at Vancouver International Airport and then at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

In total, the 31-hour journey would cost $13,330. 

“Slim pickings out there people,” she said in a response posted to Instagram.


She told Daily Hive there were no other flights available and added, “We’re not taking it.”

Daily Hive has not been able to find a flight that comes close to the price range Seven found. 

The most expensive ticket we were able to find was for about $1,775 if someone flew out on Christmas Eve and returned on December 27. 

Usually, a trip between these locations would cost around $150 one-way and $300 for a round trip.

On Wednesday, one Canadian posted on his Instagram story a screenshot of one-way tickets from Toronto to Vancouver with a stop that cost $6,620 to fly with Air Canada.

Over the list of prices, Wil Yuarata wrote, “This should be illegal.”

The highest price for a round trip from Toronto to Vancouver that Daily Hive found on Thursday cost $9,284 on Expedia. Someone that purchases this ticket would leave with Air Canada on December 23 and return on December 30.

This week has been a traveller’s nightmare. Just today, due to extreme weather set to hit BC, WestJet, Air Canada, and Sunwing confirmed that their flights out of YVR are temporarily cancelled.

