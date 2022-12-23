"Slim pickings": Woman spots $13,330 flight out of BC into Alberta
A BC woman searching for a flight into an Alberta city found a startling price attached to the one-way journey.
She told Daily Hive she was trying to find a flight out of Nanaimo or Comox.
During her search, she found an option to fly out of Nanaimo on Thursday with Air Canada. The flight included two stops — the first at Vancouver International Airport and then at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
In total, the 31-hour journey would cost $13,330.
“Slim pickings out there people,” she said in a response posted to Instagram.
Excuse me? 🙃
A BC woman searching to rebook her flight to Grande Prairie found this insane ticket price. @DailyHiveVan
Video credit: November Seven/Instagram pic.twitter.com/5uEsJ1QuFh
— Nikitha Martins (@nikitha_martins) December 23, 2022
She told Daily Hive there were no other flights available and added, “We’re not taking it.”
Daily Hive has not been able to find a flight that comes close to the price range Seven found.
The most expensive ticket we were able to find was for about $1,775 if someone flew out on Christmas Eve and returned on December 27.
Usually, a trip between these locations would cost around $150 one-way and $300 for a round trip.
On Wednesday, one Canadian posted on his Instagram story a screenshot of one-way tickets from Toronto to Vancouver with a stop that cost $6,620 to fly with Air Canada.
Over the list of prices, Wil Yuarata wrote, “This should be illegal.”
- You might also like:
- Flight tickets from Toronto to Vancouver soar past $9,200 roundtrip
- It’s official: WestJet and Sunwing temporarily cancel all flights out of Vancouver
- Intense winter weather is impacting EVERY province in Canada today
The highest price for a round trip from Toronto to Vancouver that Daily Hive found on Thursday cost $9,284 on Expedia. Someone that purchases this ticket would leave with Air Canada on December 23 and return on December 30.
Flight tickets from Toronto to Vancouver soar past $9,200 roundtrip | https://t.co/EgInGDuP7e
That’s insane!
I know it’s a demand thing, but a domestic flight should never ever be able to cost that much pic.twitter.com/fvjuFz9cST
— Sheldon Levine (@40deuce) December 23, 2022
This week has been a traveller’s nightmare. Just today, due to extreme weather set to hit BC, WestJet, Air Canada, and Sunwing confirmed that their flights out of YVR are temporarily cancelled.