TikTok suggests you blast AC on those reclining their seats during a flight (VIDEO)

A TikTok user’s “unethical life hack” has sparked a heated debate about airplane etiquette.

Earlier this week, the account @theLKshow suggested a controversial solution for those bothered by people reclining their airplane seats all the way back during a flight.

“When you are on a flight and the person in front of you reclines their seat all the way and leaves you no room. Turn on the air-con above you on full blast and point it at the top of their head,” reads the TikTok.

The video has garnered over 2 million views and thousands of comments from passengers who agree and disagree with the hack.

Those who disagreed with the suggestion cited how uncomfortable a flight is in cramped airplane seats.

“The seats are so uncomfortable… everyone should collectively recline! 💺,” commented one person.

“My flights are usually 15 hours long and you bet I’m reclining! If they recline then you recline as well simple :)” added another pro-recliner.

One person pointed out how hard it is to sleep in the upright position.

“How are you gonna sleep fully upright on a long flight? Pay for my chiropractor bill then,” they commented.

And many asserted that they’re paying for reclining seats, so they’ll use them.

“If I pay for a seat that reclines, I’m reclining. Period,” commented a user.

“The whole point is everyone reclines so you have more room. Those tickets cost a lot of money. Gonna do what I want lol 😂,” another person chimed in.

TheLKshow replied to this comment by saying, “It is annoying, though if you are trying to eat or watch a movie 😭.”

Those on the anti-recline side made some interesting points.

“You aren’t gaining extra room by reclining, you’re taking away the room of the person behind you,” commented one person.

“They should make it so the seats can’t recline anymore when they’re packing us in like sardines,” added another.

One TikTok user shared another way he got the person sitting in front of him to stop reclining.

“I sneezed on top of a guy’s head bc it was practically in my lap, he didn’t put his seat back again 😂,” they said.

Tall people entered the chat.

“When you’re 6’5″ and people try to recline, you’re literally pushing against a kneecap. I have forced the seats back up when they try 😒,” one person added.

And one TikTok user reminded people who they should really be mad at.

“I feel like we should be directing our frustration at the airline that puts these rows so close together just to cram more of us in there for more $$$,” they said.

This isn’t the first time flight etiquette has been debated online. Last month another TikTok caused discourse on where you should put your carry-on bags.