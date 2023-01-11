NewsTransportationUrbanizedTravel NewsCanada

Canadians travelling to the US experience mass delays due to "system outage"

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Jan 11 2023, 2:43 pm
Canadians travelling to the US experience mass delays due to "system outage"
Benoit Daoust/Shutterstock

It’s been quite the morning for passengers as an outage in the US has caused massive delays in Canadian airports, especially on the east coast.

On January 11, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected,” reads the tweet. “We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

The outage has caused delays for US-bound flights mostly on the east coast of Canada, with Toronto Pearson Airport advising passengers to “check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.”

In Montreal, several flights headed to the US are also delayed.

According to an FAA update, normal air traffic is “resuming gradually” and the ground stop has been lifted.

“We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem,” they stated.

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
+ Travel News
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.