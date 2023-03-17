Flight deal alert: Swoop is having a MASSIVE sale for St. Patrick's Day

Low-cost Canadian airline Swoop has an incredible St. Patrick’s Day sale going on right now, and you won’t want to miss out.

The carrier is offering 30% off all scheduled routes, including Toronto, Ottawa, Kelowna, Victoria, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and destinations across the Maritimes.

If you want to visit friends and family in the States, Swoop’s US destinations include Las Vegas, Orlando, Mesa, and Fort Lauderdale.

What better way to kick off summer than a holiday somewhere warm and sunny?

The list of destinations doesn’t end there, either. For those wanting to really get away, the discount also applies on Swoop’s flights to Mexico and the Caribbean.

Visit Punta Cana, Cancun, Montego Bay, Kingston, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Varadero, and more.

Use the code LUCKY23 to take advantage of these deals when booking your flight. Make sure to book before midnight on March 19.

The offer is valid for all travel between May 24 and June 21, 2023.

Are you ready to take off? ✈️