A flight attendant has been arrested and charged after she allegedly made a bomb threat to stop her ex-boyfriend and his new lover from going on a trip to Miami.

The incident occurred on May 21 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, reports La Nación.

Aerolíneas Argentinas flight attendant Daniela Carbone, 47, allegedly used her daughter’s phone using voice distortion software to conceal her identity.

According to investigators, Carbone sent a message to the pilot of flight AR1304, stating, “Tell the captain that we planted three bombs on him in Miami. Stop messing with politics and check the plane because they are going to fly into a thousand pieces.”

In addition, Carbone reportedly also threatened the pilot, telling him that she knew where his daughters attended school. Passengers were soon evacuated.

University professor Ignacio González Prieto tweeted that Carbone was fired by the airline.

Aerolíneas Argentinas tomó la decisión de echar con causa a la azafata, Daniela Carbone, que realizó la amenaza de bomba en el vuelo AR1302 del 21 de mayo pasado.

Sigue detenida y a la espera de que se resuelva su situación procesal. pic.twitter.com/Hhje3w6u4d — Ignacio González Prieto (@igonzalezprieto) June 12, 2023

Clarín newspaper reports that Carbone was arrested by Argentina’s Airport Security Police on the same day she called in the threat. She faces multiple charges including public intimidation, aggravated coercion, and hindering public service. If convicted, she could face prison time.