Fly away: Flair announces winter schedule with new routes and a big sale

If you like to hide from Canadian winter, now would be an excellent time to book your winter getaway through Flair Airlines, as it has a massive sale for a few days.

For a limited time, starting today and ending on March 9, Flair is giving customers 20% off all routes for travel from March 7, 2023, to March 14, 2024.

On top of the potential savings, Flair has announced five new winter markets, “giving Canadians more options than ever before.”

The new winter routes include Calgary to Las Vegas (daily), Calgary to Phoenix (four times weekly), Ottawa to Las Vegas (two times weekly), Kitchener to Puerto Vallarta (three times weekly), and Toronto to Puerto Vallarta (four times weekly).

The starting dates for these routes can be seen below:

Flights start as low as $9 one-way, including taxes and fees (Thunder Bay to Toronto). There are also several sales between BC and Alberta, like Abbotsford to Edmonton or Calgary, starting at $18.

To take advantage of the Flair winter sale, use promo code SAVE20 at checkout.

Click here to visit the Flair website and take advantage of the winter sale.