Low-cost Canadian carrier Flair Airlines has not been very lucky on the public image front lately, and it looks like things are only getting worse.

After months of stories from Flair customers detailing flight cancellation and delay nightmares, four of Flair’s aircraft were seized after a tiff between the airline and the entity — a New York-based hedge fund — that leases out planes to them.

The incident occurred last week and caused massive disruptions. People’s travel plans had suddenly crumbled to dust and they were anything but happy.

Flair published a statement, making clear that it felt victimized by the “extreme and unusual” actions of its lessor.

“This is a commercial dispute, which has impacted four of Flair Airlines’ aircraft. The airline is aggrieved by this unprecedented action,” a Flair spokesperson said.

None of this could calm the customers who bore the brunt of the conflict, and it does not seem they will stop taking their frustration out on the airline any soon.

On Tuesday, Flair advertised a 35% sale on its base fares for spring. Many found the timing of this sale very odd, given everything that had happened just three days prior.

You’re in luck 🍀 Take 35% of base fare from now until March.16! Use promo code: spring35. For full t&c’s, visit: https://t.co/5qCQqfdOxm pic.twitter.com/qKSbbCBuum — flair airlines (@FlairAirlines) March 14, 2023

And as you’ve probably guessed by now, it did not go well with the public. A fiery roast ensued.

“Sure, if you let people on the planes, if, in fact, you have planes,” one Buck Buchanan wrote in response to Flair’s offer.

Sure if You let People on the Planes if in fact You have Planes — Buck Buchanan (@buck_rd) March 14, 2023

Most did not hold back at all, rubbing salt on Flair’s wounds for leaving its flyers in the deep end due to all manner of mismanagement.

Fly Flair and enjoy being on a plane when it is repossessed — Nicorette Sheridan (@goodtimetombat) March 15, 2023

‘You’re in luck?’ You basically suck. — Between Provinces (@makeitBUtiful) March 14, 2023

If I wanted to say goodbye to 250 bucks I’d just light my money on fire. Even odds you won’t be around in 3-6 months anyway — GM 🇺🇦 (@yodaddeo) March 14, 2023

Some commenters had the patience to explain why they felt hostile towards the carrier.

Why would anyone use Flair ? You steal from people. This Airline needs to back to the hole it came from. You even called the cancelled seized planes a “ mechanical issue” and refuse to pay people back. Just go away would you please — Martin Louw (@MartinL81162863) March 15, 2023

WOW, you dropped your YYZ to FLL fares by 200.00. Even with bag fee and carryon fee being ~200.00 less than Air Canada, there isn’t a chance in hell we’d book with you. We’d rather actually GET TO the destination. — Dj (@DJennings2012) March 14, 2023

But your GARBAGE. you rip all your customers off. You stole from me..and refuse to compensate me. You are just disgusting and greedy. Nobody should fly with your shit airline — Rudysoup (@Rudysoup1) March 14, 2023

A few polite roasters simply said “no, thanks” to the offer and moved on. Any remotely positive responses were rare.

Daily Hive reached out to Flair with questions about the timing of the sale. The carrier did not address the sale at all in its response but talked about the seizure of its planes, and instead explained, at length, how reliable and affordable its services are.

“We are proud to have returned to normal operations across our network,” Flair said in an email. “Customers with bookings in the coming months do not need to be concerned. Travellers can be assured Flair Airlines will continue to fly our schedule, and book new travel with confidence.”

“We know our presence results in lower fares, and we’re dedicated to continuing to serve Canadians,” said Flair President and CEO Stephen Jones. There are airlines that don’t want Flair to exist. But Flair will fly. And we will thrive. We will continue to deliver the lowest fares on offer to Canadians.”

If you say so, Mr. Jones.

