This Canadian airline received the most passenger complaints in the past year

Low-cost carrier Flair Airlines just took the top spot on a list you probably don’t want to be on.

The Canadian Transportation Agency recently released the latest data on air travel complaints by airline from April 2022 to March 2023.

It revealed that Flair received the most complaints in the past year out of any airline in Canada.

According to the CTA, the carrier received an average of 15.3 complaints for every 100 flights between April 2022 and March 2023.

That’s 11 more complaints per 100 flights than the largest airline in the country, Air Canada.

Its worst months were from January 1 to March 31, 2023, where it received a whopping 20.9 complaints for every 100 Flair flights.

While the CTA doesn’t disclose what the complaints are about, the seizure of four Flair planes in March may have had a hand in the uptick in submissions.

Causing sudden flight cancellations, one Flair passenger even missed his daughter’s baby shower amid the commercial dispute. The carrier was even roasted for holding flight sales days after the seizures.

There have been other incidents that left Flair passengers frustrated. Last year, a passenger detailed a “hellish” experience that involved delays and dick pics.

Following closely behind Flair is another low-cost carrier, Sunwing Airlines, with an average of 13.8 complaints per 100 flights this past year.

Out of all of the budget airlines, Lynx Air received the least complaints with an average of only 5.4 per 100 flights.

And it might surprise Canadians to see Air Canada and WestJet at the bottom of the list with averages of 4.3 and 6.6 complaints, respectively, for every 100 flights between April 2022 and March 2023.

The CTA says complaints are usually submitted after the passenger has attempted to resolve the issue directly with the airline. Airlines have 30 days to respond to the passenger.

You can learn more about exercising your air passenger rights and filing a complaint with the CTA here.