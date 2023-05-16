Flair Airlines adds extra cheap flights in anticipation of WestJet pilots strike

Flair Airlines is capitalizing on possible travel disruptions after WestJet pilots announced the possibility of a strike on Friday.

The low-cost airline says it has added extra flights between Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton for the Victoria Day long weekend.

“Flair Airlines is willing and able to add additional flights. We hope this measure will help WestJet passengers who otherwise could not travel due to the pilots’ strike,” said Stephen Jones, CEO of Flair, in a statement.

Concerned about your travel plans this weekend? We’ve got you covered! https://t.co/46gOmfojHh pic.twitter.com/tvxgzIYDTo — flair airlines (@FlairAirlines) May 16, 2023



The first of the extra flights departs on Friday, May 19. According to the airline, one-way fares, including taxes and fees, for these added flights begin at $99.

“The airline is creating contingency plans to service more destinations with flight frequencies should the WestJet pilots’ strike continue for an extended period,” added Jones.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) issued a 72-hour strike notice to the airline’s management on Monday evening, starting the clock on a three-day countdown for contract negotiations before pilots can legally walk out.

The union representing WestJet pilots says that it plans to begin the strike at 3 am ET on Friday, May 19.

In response to this, Canada’s second-largest airline issued a lockout notice to the ALPA early Tuesday morning. This means a work stoppage could occur as early as Friday, May 19 at 3 am MT.

