Canada is getting its first-ever First Nations provincial premier

Wabanakwut “Wab” Kinew has made history after being elected as Canada’s first-ever First Nations premier.

The 41-year-old, who’s the leader of the Manitoba’s New Democratic Party, led his party to a projected win Tuesday night in the provincial elections.

“We started our campaign believing in you – the people of Manitoba. And in return, so many of you put your faith in us,” Kinew wrote on Instagram.

“You came out to support us – some for the very first time. You made calls and knocked doors. You voted. From the bottom of my heart – Thank you. Merci. Miigwech.”

Kinew is from the Onigaming First Nation in Ontario. He moved to Manitoba as a child with his parents.

Before his political career, Kinew worked in broadcasting and radio. He is also a rapper and has made award-winning hip-hop music.

The father of three is married to Anishinaabe physician Dr. Lisa Monkman.

He is anticipated to be sworn in as the premier of Manitoba in the coming days, replacing Heather Stefanson of the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba.

Stefanson became the first female premier of the province in 2021.

“Last night, Manitobans elected their first First Nations premier – a historic win for Indigenous Peoples and for Canadians,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, congratulating Kinew and the NDP Manitoba.

“I look forward to working with Premier-designate Kinew and the provincial government to deliver results on the things that matter most to Manitobans,” he stated.

“This includes making life more affordable for families, driving economic growth, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, building more homes faster, strengthening our universal health care system, and accelerating climate action while putting more money back in people’s pockets.”