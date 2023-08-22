Firefighter battling BC wildfire became a Canadian citizen while on the front line

Instead of attending his Canadian Citizenship ceremony, a firefighter named Watler was on the front lines battling one of BC’s massive wildfires.

During a press conference, West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said he learned about the “massive sacrifice” Watler made Monday.

The man, who is from the Netherlands, is one of 500 firefighters responding to the McDougall Creek fire, which broke out on Tuesday, August 15, about 10 km from West Kelowna, and by Sunday, it was an estimated 11,000 hectares in size, and several homes have been destroyed.

Evacuation orders remain in place, and thousands remain on alert in case the fire grows further.

Brolund added Walter attended his ceremony through Zoom from the back seat of a fire truck.

“He remained in his truck filling out his Canadian citizenship paperwork while his crew action continued wildfire hotspots,” a statement from the City of West Kelowna reads.

“Walter is now a Canadian citizen, and West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund was one of the first to welcome him as a Canadian citizen battling the McDougall Creek Wildfire,” the City added.

Brolund said telling Walter’s story “gives me goosebumps.”