Fire breaks out at Canada Post facility in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Fire crews were called to a Canada Post facility in Vancouver on Friday morning after a vehicle caught fire.

In an email, Canada Post says, “The fire department was called and they extinguished the fire. At this time, we donā€™t have any further information, except to say that no one was injured.”

One employee tells Daily Hive that the fire started around 9:45 am and they shared a number of photos taken by colleagues on Instagram.

At this point, there is no word on a cause or if any mail was damaged.