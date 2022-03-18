Fire breaks out at Canada Post facility in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Fire crews were called to a Canada Post facility in Vancouver on Friday morning after a vehicle caught fire.

In an email, Canada Post says, “The fire department was called and they extinguished the fire. At this time, we don’t have any further information, except to say that no one was injured.”

One employee tells Daily Hive that the fire started around 9:45 am and they shared a number of photos taken by colleagues on Instagram.

At this point, there is no word on a cause or if any mail was damaged.