Feds urge Canadians targeted by overseas Chinese police to report to RCMP

The federal government is urging anyone in Canada who believes they may have been the target of foreign interference to come forward, after a human rights group says it identified two additional Chinese police station operations in the country.

Madrid-based Safeguard Defenders says it’s uncovered five covert Chinese police stations operating in Canada — three in Toronto, one in Vancouver, and a fifth at an undisclosed location.

Audrey Champoux, press secretary for the Office of the Minister of Public Safety, said the federal government is paying close attention to how China’s interfering in Canadian affairs.

“We are aware of incidents in which foreign actors have attempted to monitor, intimidate or threaten Canadians and those living in Canada — including recent reports of so-called ‘police’ stations,” she said.

She confirmed the RCMP is investigating — a probe that started after Safeguard Defenders revealed the first alleged overseas police stations in September.

“We will continue to protect Canadians and work closely with our allies and partners to respond to illegal and unacceptable behaviour by authoritarian states like China,” Champoux said.

It’s critical that someone who’s been the victim of suspected foreign interference contacts Canadian authorities, she added. She urged anyone who’s been targeted to contact their local police or the RCMP for help.

“It takes tremendous courage for people to speak up about these experiences.”

PATROL & PERSUADE – a follow-up investigation to 110 Overseas – finds: 📌 At least 102 “Overseas Police Service Centers” in 53 countries. 📌 More evidence of their involvement in “persuasions to return” operations. 📌 … Fully available now at 👉 https://t.co/s3iP7h6XTh pic.twitter.com/bxvqooXIWj — Safeguard Defenders (保护卫士) (@SafeguardDefend) December 5, 2022

According to reports from Safeguard Defenders, China uses these overseas police outposts to monitor citizens living abroad. If a Chinese national is suspected of a crime, the stations allegedly persuade them to come home, using harsh tactics such as denying their children a right to education in China or placing restrictions on family members back home.

According to Safeguard Defenders, these alleged police stations have sent more than 200,000 Chinese nationals back using these methods.