It’s been a weekend of negotiations for Canada’s largest federal union, which claims that there’s been progress on wage demands and job security, according to the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).

In a social media update on Sunday, PSAC, which represents over 155,000 federal government workers, stated that negotiations between bargaining units “carried on into the weekend” and talks are ongoing with Canada Revenue Agency.

“We know that PSAC members want to get back to work and deliver the services Canadians depend on, but we also know that workers can’t keep falling behind,” reads the statement posted on Twitter. “That’s why we’ll stay at the table until we get the fair contract our members deserve.

Union members have been on strike since April 19, with workers across the country demanding better pay and improved working conditions.

Workers on strike will receive strike pay, according to a PSAC announcement on April 29, with union members receiving payment via transfer or cheque.

It’s been an eventful week and a half.

A Bhangra flash mob broke out at a PSAC picket line in Surrey, BC with a video showing hundreds of people dancing and taking videos of mascots.

PSAC also stated that striking public server workers have been fined by bylaw officers and that one man giving away free hotdogs was fined by Ottawa Police.

With files from Amir Ali