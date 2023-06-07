The ultimate guide to the gifts dads actually want for Father's Day

It can be tricky to pick out the perfect present for the father figure in your life, but we are here to help with the ultimate gift guide as we inch closer to Father’s Day.

While ties have been a popular gift in the past, does your dad really need another on Sunday, June 18?

If the answer is no, here are a bunch of other gift ideas.

For the person who wants to stay hydrated no matter where they are, from the office to the lake. Yeti is the perfect all-day drinkware. The “dad” branded mugs and tumblers come in a number of different styles and start at $50.

Obsessed with clean floors? iRobot has a number of cool tech options, including a combo vacuum and mop that will help keep your floors spotless and give your dad more time to do the things he actually enjoys. Vacuums start at $369.

If your dad is a bit of a wine connoisseur and you’re looking for some inspiration, this is the perfect wine to pair with tomato-based dishes, smokey BBQ, or strong cheeses. Bartier Bros is based in the BC’s Okanagan and the Cab Franc can be shipped across the country. It sells for $29.99.

A serious shoe upgrade. The Cloudrunner from On is described as a “cushioned, supportive running shoe with a unique comfort sensation.” They come in a bunch of different colours and cost $179.

If your dad needs some new comedy material, check this out. The Bad Dad Jokes Daily Box Calendar is described as “the biggest, baddest collection of jokes that are guaranteed to deliver a daily dose of groans and giggles.” Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.

Need some help working on your step count? The Fitbit Inspire 3 will help you track steps, heart rate, and sleep quality. It will also show measurements for skin temperature and blood oxygen levels. It comes in a few different colours and sells for $129.

A unique option for backyard cooking enthusiasts. The OONI Karu 12 Multi Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven will help you get stone-baked pizza in 60 seconds as the oven reaches 950°F (500°C) in 15 minutes. It sells at Rona for $399.

No propane is needed for this one. Just plug it in and sear, smoke, steam, or boil with various settings. The BBQ — which also comes in a compact form — can reach 600 degrees and deliver delicious grilled sear marks and authentic grilled flavour. It also comes in a bunch of different colours. Pick it up for as low as $599.

Need a carry-on upgrade? Monos has a great selection of pieces in different sizes and colours. If you’re buying for someone who travels with tech, the Carry-On Pro is an ideal option since it features a protected area for your laptop. It’s on sale right now for $335.

Get outside with your pop with a brand new bocce ball set. The Franklin Bocce Ball set from Indigo comes with a handy carrying bag — perfect for the backyard or the park. Get it from Indigo for $69.99.

The perfect chair for your dad to relax. The upholstered Anko Timber chair is a great addition to the living room or den, partly made from pine. It’s available at Zellers for $175.

The Cody Men’s Travel Blazer from Nobis is perfect for more than just travelling. It’s a sleek piece that your dad can easily layer, depending on the weather. It also has premium four-way stretch for comfort, and it’s water-resistant and machine washable. It sells for $695.

This sleep mask from Manta Sleep is comfortable,e and it has razor-thin Bluetooth headphones so your dad can zone out while listening to his favourite tunes. It has 100% blackout with zero eye pressure and C-shaped eye cups for side-sleep comfort. It retails for $195.

If the father figure in your life doesn’t go anywhere without their trusty Apple Watch, an updated band might be the perfect gift. Apple has a ton of different options, including a new Pride Edition Sport band, which sells for $59.

Forget lugging around that old hardshell cooler. Herschel’s Pop Quiz 12 Pack Cooler keeps your cans cold for bike rides, days at the beach, or really any activity. It sells for $100 and is available in a few different colours and patterns.

Elevate your greeting card with Gift A Green. You can pick a customized card with microgreens inside that your dad can plant, grow, and eat. They start at $12.99, and there are a ton of different options when it comes to messaging and the actual type of greens.

If your dad is still rocking those gas station sunnies, it’s time for an upgrade. Bailey Nelson has a ton of sleek and stylish options for everyone. And you can also submit a prescription when you order so they can be worn right away. You can get one pair for $169 or two for $269.

Those old ripped and stretched sweatpants need to go. Aviator Nation should be your go-to for a casual, stylish upgrade. It is a 1970s-inspired California lifestyle brand, and while it offers a ton of options, it is well known for its hand-made and perfectly distressed hoodies and sweatpants, which start at US$156.

The perfect way to keep an eye on your pets. With Pet Cube, you can listen in AND talk to your pet. There is a handy app, so you are never too far from your four-legged pals. Pet Cube starts at $59.99. If you’re looking for something a little fancier that will dispense treats, they have some upgraded devices too.

If you’re a swimmer or wannabe swimmer, you need to check out FORM Smart Swim Goggles. They provide in-goggle real-time metrics, activity tracking, and detailed post-swim analysis. The goggles are always smartwatch compatible for open water GPS tracking with Apple and Garmin. They sell for $339 but use code DAD to get 15% off.

This one is for the sustainable dad. The Mountain Blanket from MEC is made with old fishing nets, fabric scraps, and recycled plastic water bottles. It comes in two colours and sells for $69.99.

If your dad needs a little help with his skincare routine, this cleansing kit is the perfect place to start. It features a best-selling Softening Cleansing Foam and Hydro-Softening Lotion duo coupled with The Serum and should leave your dad with cleansed and deeply hydrated skin. It sells for $151.

Sick of your dad wearing that old shirt he got when he bought a case of beer? Up his shirt game with a classic and comfortable polo. The Only Polo from DU/ER is breathable, soft, and ultra-lightweight and described as “a refined update on the traditional polo.” It comes in several different colours, with some starting at $59.

If your dad’s head is looking a little light on top, now’s your chance to get him to ditch his 10-in-1 shampoo-conditioner-body-wash-foot-scrub option. Xyon Health says its Performance DHT-Blocking product is made with a dermatologist-crafted formula that blends powerful natural ingredients to effectively target the hormone responsible for male pattern baldness. It sells for $55.