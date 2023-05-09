Father of six wins big on lottery ticket gifted to him by son (PHOTOS)

Mike Giroux was filling up at a gas station on Route 271 in Quebec when he decided to purchase two Mega 360 lottery game tickets, one for himself and one for his father.

The gift was more generous than Giroux could have ever imagined.

His father, Stéphane Giroux, uncovered a Mega 360 prize and was invited to the Loto‑Québec head office to spin the prize wheel.

Stéphane asked Mike to spin the wheel for him.

“He’s the one with all the luck, so he should be the one to see this through,” he said.

Stéphane is pictured standing to the right of the wheel. Mike is spinning the Mega 360 wheel, with Loto-Québec host Isabelle Racicot to his left.

A confetti canon exploded as the wheel landed on the prize figure.

With the help of his son, Stéphane Giroux won $225,000.

Stéphane and Mike embraced as more members of his family rushed over to congratulate him.

Stéphane Giroux, from Chaudière-Appalaches, told Loteries Loto-Québec that he plans to spend the money spoiling his loved ones, including his six children.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ultramar Dépan Express in Saint-Benoît-Labre.

