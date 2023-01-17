Here's who ranks as the fastest internet provider in Canada

Looking for the fastest internet provider in Canada? Network testing and analysis company Ookla has done all of the research for you.

The company released its latest report on the state of the country’s mobile and fixed networks on Tuesday.

The results are based on data from Speedtest, a site that allows users to test their internet connection, created by Ookla.

The fastest carrier is chosen based on each provider’s download and upload speed.

Ookla compares user-initiated tests that are taken through Speedtest while connected to a fixed and mobile network.

Here’s what the company found.

Fastest fixed internet providers

You shouldn’t have to compete for fast internet access with those in your household.

Whether you’re all working from home and are on video calls at the same time or all streaming Netflix to decompress in the evening, you’ll need a good fixed internet provider to handle the load.

Ookla’s report found that Rogers delivers the fastest internet speeds out of all of the telecom giants.

It ranked number one in median download speeds at 249.08 Mbps.

At this speed, you can stream smoothly on multiple devices, download files quickly, and game to your heart’s content.

If you frequently send large files over the internet for work or leisure, you’ll need to look at the upload speed.

According to Ookla, Bell has the fastest median upload speed of 156.80 Mbps.

While Rogers came in fourth with a median upload speed of 30.55 Mbps, it made up for it in consistency.

The report says the company had the highest consistency in Canada during the fourth quarter of 2022, with 91.2% of results showing at least a 25 Mbps minimum download speed and a 3 Mbps minimum upload speed.

This may be surprising for people who experienced the massive Rogers outage over the summer that left millions of Canadians in the dark.

Fastest mobile internet providers

TikTok not loading fast enough on your phone during your morning commute?

The report reveals that there was no clear winner for the fastest mobile internet provider in Canada.

Telus and Bell are neck and neck for the fastest median download speed at 100.53 Mbps and 99.86 Mbps, respectively.

Rogers takes the cake for the fastest mobile internet upload speeds at 12.21 Mbps.

If you use most of your data video chatting with friends and family, this will minimize the awkward delays.

Rogers, Telus, and Bell were mostly tied in terms of consistency.

If you’re looking for the internet provider with the best 5G performance, Bell takes the number one spot with a median 5G download speed of 170.15 Mbps.

Hopefully this helps you decide on the best internet provider for you.