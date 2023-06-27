You could be a contestant to date a farmer on this Canadian reality show

Another season of a reality show aimed at helping some BC farmers find true love is underway, and you could soon be a contestant vying to be taken home on their tractor.
Hosted by comedian Sabrina Jalees, Farming for Love is based on the long-running hit show seen all around the world called The Farmer Wants a Wife.
The inaugural Canadian version followed five farmers from BC who have invited prospective daters to live and work on their farm until “The One” remains. This successful format has resulted in 197 weddings and 480 children to date… could this show add more to its impressive tally?
The casting for its second season is currently underway and will feature six farmers from BC, four men and two women.
The show is on the hunt for contestants looking to two-step their way into the hearts and lives of the farmers, and if you are game for that, check out each contestant’s profile below.
Farm Type: Dairy Farm
Age: 23
Height: 5’10”
Hometown: Agassiz, BC
Interested in: Women
Farmer Jessica
Farm Type: Berry & Fruit Farm
Age: 30
Height: 5’6″
Hometown: Maple Ridge, BC
Interested in: Men
Farmer Kirkland
Farm Type: Cattle Farm & Horse Boarding
Age: 35
Height: 6’1″
Hometown: Rosedale, BC
Interested in: Men
Farmer Erin
Farm Type: Soil-to-Shelf Dairy Farm
Age: 34
Height: 5’7″
Hometown: Creston, BC
Interested in: Men
Farmer Mischa
Farm Type: Apiary & Orchards
Age: 32
Height: 5’11”
Hometown: Lillooet, BC
Interested in: Women
Farmer Josh
Farm Type: Dairy Farm
Age: 27
Height: 6 feet
Hometown: Rosedale, BC
Interested in: Women
Farming For Love will have casting producers on the ground at key events all across the country in five provinces:
-
June 24 — Jazz Festival in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Ottawa
-
June 24 — Pride Festival in Toronto
-
June 25 — Scotiabank Marathon in Vancouver
-
June 25 — Greek Day On Broadway in Vancouver
-
July 8 — Jazz Festival in Saskatoon
-
July 8 — Calgary Stampede in Calgary
-
July 8 — VCBW Craft Beer Festival in Vancouver
-
July 9 — Pride Day @ Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto
-
July 15 — TD Art Gallery Paint In Street Festival in Victoria
The 10-episode inaugural season of Farming for Love began on Sunday, May 28 on CTV.
With files from Jeannie Avelino