You could be a contestant to date a farmer on this Canadian reality show

Another season of a reality show aimed at helping some BC farmers find true love is underway, and you could soon be a contestant vying to be taken home on their tractor.

Hosted by comedian Sabrina Jalees, Farming for Love is based on the long-running hit show seen all around the world called The Farmer Wants a Wife.

The inaugural Canadian version followed five farmers from BC who have invited prospective daters to live and work on their farm until “The One” remains. This successful format has resulted in 197 weddings and 480 children to date… could this show add more to its impressive tally?

The casting for its second season is currently underway and will feature six farmers from BC, four men and two women.

The show is on the hunt for contestants looking to two-step their way into the hearts and lives of the farmers, and if you are game for that, check out each contestant’s profile below.



Age: 23

Height: 5’10”

Hometown: Agassiz, BC

Interested in: Women Farmer Alex

Farm Type: Berry & Fruit Farm

Farm Type: Berry & Fruit Farm

Age: 30

Height: 5’6″

Hometown: Maple Ridge, BC

Interested in: Men Farmer Kirkland

Farm Type: Cattle Farm & Horse Boarding

Age: 35

Height: 6’1″

Hometown: Rosedale, BC

Interested in: Men Farmer Erin

Farm Type: Soil-to-Shelf Dairy Farm

Age: 34

Height: 5’7″

Hometown: Creston, BC

Interested in: Men Farmer Mischa

Farm Type: Apiary & Orchards

Age: 32

Height: 5’11”

Hometown: Lillooet, BC

Interested in: Women Farmer Josh

Farm Type: Dairy Farm

Age: 27

Height: 6 feet

Hometown: Rosedale, BC

Interested in: Women

Farming For Love will have casting producers on the ground at key events all across the country in five provinces:

June 24 — Jazz Festival in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Ottawa

June 24 — Pride Festival in Toronto

June 25 — Scotiabank Marathon in Vancouver

June 25 — Greek Day On Broadway in Vancouver

July 8 — Jazz Festival in Saskatoon

July 8 — Calgary Stampede in Calgary

July 8 — VCBW Craft Beer Festival in Vancouver

July 9 — Pride Day @ Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto

July 15 — TD Art Gallery Paint In Street Festival in Victoria

The 10-episode inaugural season of Farming for Love began on Sunday, May 28 on CTV.

With files from Jeannie Avelino