"His legacy will live on": Fans mourn loss of Canadian folk singer Gordon Lightfoot

Condolences are pouring in from fans after the death of legendary Canadian folk musician Gordon Lightfoot.

The singer behind iconic songs like “Early Morning Rain” and “Carefree Highway” died at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Monday night.

He died at 84 of natural causes, according to a statement on Lightfoot’s official Facebook page.

One of the musician’s high-profile fans is none other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He shared his sympathies to Lightfoot’s family, friends, and fans in a statement on Tuesday.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing yesterday of Gordon Lightfoot, one of Canada’s greatest singer-songwriters,” he said.

The politician went on to list some of the artist’s accolades including his many Juno and Grammy nominations, being honoured on Canada’s Walk of Fame, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He even received the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 1997 and was appointed Companion of the Order of Canada in 2003.

Trudeau also shared a childhood memory with “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” singer.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Lightfoot as a child – he spent the afternoon in the Gatineau Hills with my family, and it is a memory I will always cherish,” he said. “His legacy will live on in the dynamic Canadian soundscape he helped to shape.”

Another famous Lightfoot fan tweeted a tribute.

“Gordon Lightfoot has died. He was a great songwriter and a wonderful performer. Sundown, you better take care/If I catch you creepin’ ’round my back stairs,” American author Stephen King tweeted, quoting the singer’s song “Sundown.”

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield chimed in.

And, of course, thousands of fans took to Twitter to mourn the artist.

“Canada will be closed tomorrow due to a death in the family. Rest in peace Gord,” tweeted one person.

The Canadian music icon is survived by his wife Kim Hasse, six children– Fred, Ingrid, Eric, Galen, Miles and Meredith — as well as several grandchildren.