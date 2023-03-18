When Timothy Bliefnick appeared in a Family Feud episode, he made a joke about marriage that raised some eyebrows. Years later, that clip resurfaced after Timothy was accused of killing his wife.

According to The Independent, the episode was filmed in 2019 and aired in 2020. In the clip, host Steve Harvey asks Timothy, “What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?”

The audience gasps when he answers, “Honey, I love you, but said, ‘I do.’”

He quickly adds, “Not my mistake! Not my mistake, I love my wife.”

He laughs, then asks, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?”

Harvey, looking unimpressed, simply nods.

Watch the video below:

Timothy Bliefnick, who was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion, taped an episode of the ‘Feud’ back in 2019. Steve Harvey asked “What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” His answer — “Saying ‘I do.'” pic.twitter.com/ixoxRJCFKj — That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) March 16, 2023

Now, that clip is going viral after the Quincy Police Department in Illinois announced that Timothy has been arrested for the death of his estranged wife Rebecca Bliefnick.

Rebecca, a 41-year-old mother of three, was found dead from gunshot wounds in her home in Quincy on February 23. KHQA-TV reports that she was found by a family member after she failed to pick up her children from school.

In a Facebook post, police announced that Timothy, 39, was arrested on Monday, March 13 and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion.

Police searched his home on March 1 and, 12 days later, was arrested without incident and transported to the Adams County Jail. He was denied bond at a March 14 hearing.

“To Ms. Bliefnick’s family, nothing we do as a police department will ever bring Rebecca back to you and her three boys,” reads the post. “All we can do is use our tools, talents and every available resource to bring you justice.”

Looking far different from his clean-cut appearance on Family Feud, a mug shot posted online shows him with a beard and long hair.

The couple married in 2009 but court documents show that they were going through divorce proceedings at the time of Rebecca’s death.

The documents, which, have since been taken down, state that a restraining order had been filed against Timothy and his father. Later, Timothy also filed a restraining order against Rebecca.

Rebecca worked as a nurse at Blessing Hospital. An online obituary states that she was “always willing to pitch in” at school events and volunteered at a non-profit animal rescue group.

“Everyone that knew her remembers her random humour,” reads the obituary. “She made the mundane fun.”

In a GoFundMe page set up by her sister, Sarah Reilly states that Rebecca or “Becky” will be remembered for her “life of compassion, generosity, faith, and fierce love for her family.”

“Moving forward, our whole family will lovingly support and care for the boys for the rest of their lives in the ways we know Becky would want,” writes Reilly.

The funds will help establish a scholarship in Rebecca’s name and help with expenses related to her death and the future care of her children.

As of writing, the family has raised $78,865 out of the $100,000 goal.