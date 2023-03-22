Got quick wits? "Family Feud Canada" is accepting applicants for new season

Family Feud Canada is returning for another season, and producers are on a nationwide hunt for fun-loving, energetic families to compete on the game show.

Family Feud Canada’s production team is gearing up for filming in Toronto and applications to participate in the show are now open, and you can audition virtually.

“Grab your family members with the quickest wits and spunkiest personalities for an unforgettable experience,” the applications page reads.





If your team — which must comprise five contestants — can’t be together for the audition video, other family members can talk about everyone in the video.

Applicants must be over 18 years old to apply.

The show revolves around two families competing against each other to guess what the most common answers to survey-style questions are.

Teams play until an answer is missed. At the end of a round, the team with the most points competes in a bonus round for a shot at increasing their winnings.

Family Feud Canada is broadcast on CBC and features Gerry Dee, comedian and star of Mr. D, as the host. The Fast Play prize is a sweet (and tax-free!) $10,000, but winning families can appear on the show up to three times, getting a chance to win up to $30,000.

To apply for the show, families must send in a three- to five-minute audition video showing how energetic and enthusiastic they are.

Each family member should introduce themselves and tell producers which hometown they represent. Teams are also encouraged to explain what makes their family unique, what brings them together as a family, and why they would be great candidates for the game show.

Auditions are already underway, and though there’s no deadline provided, the application page says every participant must be at least 18 years old on September 1. Due to the pandemic, no in-person interviews will occur this year, with producers instead conducting group calls online.

Each team member must reside permanently in Canada and be either a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, or have permission to work within Canada.

Click here to apply online and read more information about the show.

With files from Elle McLean and Nikitha Martins