Family Feud Canada changed the rules in its new season and here's how you could win big

If you want the chance to win tens of thousands of dollars and make it onto TV, Family Feud Canada is currently casting for new episodes — and you don’t even have to be a family to make it onto the show.

The classic quiz program is filming a special Teacher’s Week edition for the first time ever, meaning the usual rules stating that team members have to be related by blood, marriage, or legal adoption don’t pertain.

The show is instead looking for groups of teachers who work in the same Canadian institution and are ready to put their knowledge to the test and provide some A+ answers to win some fast cash for their school.

Applications are now open through the CBC, and all you have to do is upload a video explaining why you and your coworkers would be great on TV and should get the chance to compete.

Those who are eligible and make it through the auditions will get to appear on the show alongside hilarious host Gerry Dee and represent their city and their school on a national scale, just like a Toronto supermarket owner and his family did in 2021.

Past contestants have called the experience one of the best they ever had. “We had a blast! The crew and Gerry Dee are amazing!” one person wrote on Twitter in response to the casting call, encouraging teachers to apply.