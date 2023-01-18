Struggling to find and secure a family doctor? You’re probably not alone.

Last May the Canadian Medical Association sounded alarm bells saying that Canada is “critically” low on family physicians.

The association called for immediate government action during what the organization calls “a growing crisis.”

Statistics Canada reported in 2019 that approximately 4.6 million Canadians did not have regular access to a primary care provider.

And a concerning supply and demand gap is developing: in December 2021, 2,400 family physician positions were advertised on government recruitment websites across Canada.

In 2020, however, just over 1,400 family physicians exited the postgraduate training system to enter practice.

The consequences are seen across the country — from a city in Ontario that’s low on family doctors to a waitlist for family doctors in Nova Scotia nearing 130,000.

With files from Amanda Wawryk.