Fairmont is deeply discounting stays at many BC hotel properties

Please note: As ordered by health officials, non-essential travel between regions in BC is not permitted at this time. Currently, indoor gatherings of up to five visitors or one other household are allowed. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are also permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Planning a getaway when provincial travel restrictions are lifted in BC?

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is offering a deep discount on hotel stays on many of its British Columbian properties as a way to “welcome back” travellers.

People who book now through midnight on Saturday, June 12 will enjoy 25% off stays through January 31, 2022.

The offer is available for the Fairmont Pacific Rim, Fairmont Hotel Vancouver and Fairmont Waterfront in Vancouver, Fairmont Vancouver Airport at YVR and Fairmont Empress in Victoria.

The deal can be booked through these links:

Fairmont Empress Victoria

Fairmont Waterfront

Fairmont Pacific Rim

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

Fairmont Vancouver Airport

Happy vacationing!