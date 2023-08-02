Fairmont Banff Springs holding a "Banffchella" pool party through the end of summer

The Fairmont Banff Springs has brought back its Banffchella event — an exclusive weekend-only pool party with a DJ, Instagram-ready cocktails, a candy bar, and more.

Canada’s Castle in the Rockies may be 135 years old, but with a fresh $35 million facelift, the country’s favourite hotel is looking chicer and more youthful than ever.

Let’s just say stuffy isn’t a word that we’d apply to this place, which will forever maintain its multi-generational appeal.

Inspired by the bright colours and celebration of a fairly known (*wink*) California music festival, guests will be greeted with a vibrant neon-themed activation by Alberta artists Claire Ouchi and Rachel Rivera that takes over both the indoor and outdoor heated pools.

The modern colourful archways and 3D art sculptures are in place outside of the weekend pool-party hours, seamlessly elevating the picturesque pool area, which already overlooks one of Canada’s most famed views.

Saturday and Sundays see the addition of a DJ bringing tropical vibes to the outdoor area, a perfect opportunity to mix, mingle and maybe do a bit of poolside dancing from 2 to 5 pm.

A Veuve Clicquot box is center stage next to the 3D giant popsicle and ice cream cone scream photo-worthy moments, as are the giant lawn games. Choose from a jumbo Jenga or classic Connect 4, among others, before or after taking a dip.

Barbiecore and neon is the dress code at this laid-back and stylish soirée, so if the Barbie film didn’t get you in your pink best, this pool bash definitely will. And for the guys: you’ll be “Ken-ough” in any bright summer wear.

“We are thrilled to reintroduce Banffchella to Fairmont Banff Springs this summer,” Hotel Manager Eric Overstreet said of the summer-themed pop-up. “This colourful and immersive juxtaposition within our world-renowned castle provides an unexpected and truly memorable experience for our guests.”

The signature cocktails for Banffchella come courtesy of Fairmont Regional Mixologist Sam Clark, an Aussie native who also holds the title of being a Diageo World Class Canada Top 3 Bartender. On the menu are Champagne Floats, a slushie tequila-based cocktail served in an inflatable pink flamingo (not to be missed), and a cotton candy-adorned martini.

Clark also developed the Wildlife Rundle Gin Tonic, named for the hotel’s Rundle Bar and using the hotel’s signature blue gin accented with yuzu and lime. The elegantly designed can is another win for the ‘gram.

No pool party is complete without some sweet treats. Banffchella has plenty on offer, including house-made and locally sourced ice cream at terrace bar 13 Below. Kids and adults alike will also love the DJ-adjacent colourful candy bar with a mix of nostalgic faves.

Banffchella runs through the end of summer (September 22) every Friday and Saturday from 2 to 5 pm, with complimentary access for Fairmont Banff Springs guests.