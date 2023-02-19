Facebook will be selling verification badges and not everyone's loving it

Most of us don’t like change, less so when something requires us to pay up. So people were obviously less than thrilled about the fact that if they want to verify their Facebook accounts, they’ll have to pay a monthly fee.

On Sunday, February 19, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook will be rolling out Meta Verified. Similar to Twitter blue, Facebook’s new subscription service that lets users verify their account with a government ID and a blue badge. He added that the new service will give users “extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you” as well as access to customer support.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” he stated in the post.

Users in Australia and New Zealand will be the first ones who have the option to sign up for the service. As for rates, Meta Verified will start at USD$11.99 (CAD$16.16) a month on web or US$14.99 (CAD$20.20) a month on iOS.

Some people are onboard with the changes.

Others, less so.

Would you consider signing up for Met Verified once it’s available in Canada?