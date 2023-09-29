Evalin Garber has been a regular lottery player for the last 20 years, and it’s finally paid off after she recently won $1 million in LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The grandmother from Naughton, Ontario, hit the jackpot after matching all seven ENCORE numbers in the exact order. ENCORE can be played in addition to most lottery games for just $1 and offers extra ways to win.

What makes Garber’s win even more special is that she bought the ticket two days after her 46th wedding anniversary and she was able to share the moment she won with her husband.

“I was having breakfast with my husband when I checked my ticket on my phone and saw the big winner screen,” she said in a release.

She showed the screen to her husband, who thought she had won $1,000 at first.

“He was thrilled about $1,000 – when I took a second look, I realized there were additional zeroes and screamed, ‘Oh my god, it’s a million dollars!’ My husband almost jumped across the table in excitement,” she said.

Garber explained her body felt “frozen with shock” after realizing just how much money she had won.

“We kept rationalizing the amount together and then told our kids. It was so much joy telling them and seeing their reactions,” she said.

She and her husband are going to retire and share their winnings with their grandkids.

They are also music lovers, and Garber said they will be enjoying more concerts together.

“We’re planning to host a big celebratory party for all our loved ones to commemorate this incredible win,” she added. “This feels like a wedding, Christmas and a birthday all in one!”